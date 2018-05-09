Network Engineer

A leading software development house is looking for a Network / Infrastructure Engineer to join their dynamic and goal-driven team. If you are continuously looking to grow and upscale your skills, while being treated to breakfast every morning and free gym every day, then this is for you. Qualification:Matric essentialMicrosoft / Cisco / Linux Certification Skills & Experience:Minimum 3+ years' experience in a similar roleExcellent technical ability in one or more key virtual team areasPrioritise under pressure and work to deadlinesUse initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas Job Description:Functional knowledge and maintenance of Microsoft Server Operating Systems and other Microsoft Core Services (Active Directory, GPO, DNS, DHCP, WSUS).Functional knowledge and maintenance of Linux.Maintain existing Wintel and Linux environment – physical and virtual.Day to day maintenance and support of MS Exchange and Office 365.Strong experience in Networking, Routing, WAN and LAN infrastructure and protocols (TCP/IP).Maintain current SAN environment.Setup, maintain and support of the following:Cisco and Dell LAN / WAN (ASA, switches, routers)Clustered VMware ESX environmentARUBA wireless network

