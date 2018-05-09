PHP Developer
May 9, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A UK-based innovative Digi Solutions Company seeks a talented PHP Developer who enjoys the challenge of tackling tech problems to delivering exceptional web & mobi apps. The ideal candidate must have at least 2 years’ experience delivering PHP-based web applications, a solid understanding of Version Control and skills including PHP MVC frameworks, ideally Symfony and Doctrine ORM; Git, REST APIs, Front-end tools such as HTML5, SASS/CSS and JS, ideally AngularJS. You should also have working knowledge of dev tools which include Composer, Bower, Gulp, Twitter and Bootstrap.
DUTIES:
- Coordinate with other developers in the team to create reliable, scalable and flexible web and mobile applications, ensuring they are well tested and delivered according to the project schedule.
- Assist in interpretation and understanding of project requirements and suggest technical solutions.
- Be responsible for managing data and applications that are critical to the business. This requires a solid understanding of server configuration and database management.
- Research and evaluate new technologies and maintain an understanding of industry best-practices with regards to application design, security and performance, database design and web development standards.
REQUIREMENTS:
- At least two years’ experience of delivering PHP-based web applications.
- A solid understanding of the software development process, including use of version control and continuous integration systems.
- Expertise in relational database design, optimisation and maintenance.
- Modern PHP MVC fr
