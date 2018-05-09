ENVIRONMENT: A UK-based innovative Digi Solutions Company seeks a talented PHP Developer who enjoys the challenge of tackling tech problems to delivering exceptional web & mobi apps. The ideal candidate must have at least 2 years’ experience delivering PHP-based web applications, a solid understanding of Version Control and skills including PHP MVC frameworks, ideally Symfony and Doctrine ORM; Git, REST APIs, Front-end tools such as HTML5, SASS/CSS and JS, ideally AngularJS. You should also have working knowledge of dev tools which include Composer, Bower, Gulp, Twitter and Bootstrap. DUTIES: Coordinate with other developers in the team to create reliable, scalable and flexible web and mobile applications, ensuring they are well tested and delivered according to the project schedule.

Assist in interpretation and understanding of project requirements and suggest technical solutions.

Be responsible for managing data and applications that are critical to the business. This requires a solid understanding of server configuration and database management.

Research and evaluate new technologies and maintain an understanding of industry best-practices with regards to application design, security and performance, database design and web development standards. REQUIREMENTS: At least two years’ experience of delivering PHP-based web applications.

A solid understanding of the software development process, including use of version control and continuous integration systems.

Expertise in relational database design, optimisation and maintenance.

Modern PHP MVC fr