QA Automation Engineer

Responsibilities

Your input matters, so be prepared for coffee fuelled and often comical discussions in stand ups, near keyboards or in front of white boards, where you would offer your own professional opinion in estimations and identify potential risks while you’re involved in product delivery.We’ll also need you to collaborate in an outward fashion in the software engineering teams so that we can capitalise on efficiency opportunities through workflow and test automation efforts. Asking “Why?”, defining “How?” and determining “What?” would be the core of your role as a Technical QE Analyst as you plan, communicate and execute test strategies Your day-to-day activities will include:

Collaborate with the Software Quality Lead to define and implement product test strategies based on functional and non-functional requirements

Liaise with QE Analysts and automation developers to create and execute test plans

Proactively drive quality improvement through metrics and reporting

Track test coverage across components from a code and functional perspective

Be prepared to integrate with an Agile development team partaking in planning, testing and scrum ceremonies

Coordinate with other QE team members to drive test strategies and best practice

Advocate quality and user experience throughout the SDLC

Skills & Experience

Technical Experience

SDLC Administration tools like JIRA or equivalent

Fundamentals of programming languages: JavaScript / Python / PHP

Source control and repositories: Bitbucket / Stash / Github

Prepared to work in a Linux environment

Comfortable with Command Line / Terminal/Console

Knowledge of test automation: Selenium / Appium

Knowledge of API / Endpoint testing and automation (SOAP / REST) with SOAPUi or POSTMAN

Familiar with Domain Specific Languages: Gherkin/Cucumber / SpecFlow

Familiar with Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery: Jenkins / TeamCity / Docker

Understanding of microservices and the Cloud: AWS/Azure

Have a basic understanding of software security: SSL / Certs / Encryption technology

General Experience:

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in assessing quality of software

Agile experience preferred

Relevant education / certification: ISTQB, Diploma, Degree

Can effectively analyse data and provide metrics

