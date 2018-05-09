QA Automation Engineer

Responsibilities
Your input matters, so be prepared for coffee fuelled and often comical discussions in stand ups, near keyboards or in front of white boards, where you would offer your own professional opinion in estimations and identify potential risks while you’re involved in product delivery.We’ll also need you to collaborate in an outward fashion in the software engineering teams so that we can capitalise on efficiency opportunities through workflow and test automation efforts. Asking “Why?”, defining “How?” and determining “What?” would be the core of your role as a Technical QE Analyst as you plan, communicate and execute test strategies Your day-to-day activities will include:
- Collaborate with the Software Quality Lead to define and implement product test strategies based on functional and non-functional requirements
- Liaise with QE Analysts and automation developers to create and execute test plans
- Proactively drive quality improvement through metrics and reporting
- Track test coverage across components from a code and functional perspective
- Be prepared to integrate with an Agile development team partaking in planning, testing and scrum ceremonies
- Coordinate with other QE team members to drive test strategies and best practice
- Advocate quality and user experience throughout the SDLC
Skills & Experience
Technical Experience
- SDLC Administration tools like JIRA or equivalent
- Fundamentals of programming languages: JavaScript / Python / PHP
- Source control and repositories: Bitbucket / Stash / Github
- Prepared to work in a Linux environment
- Comfortable with Command Line / Terminal/Console
- Knowledge of test automation: Selenium / Appium
- Knowledge of API / Endpoint testing and automation (SOAP / REST) with SOAPUi or POSTMAN
- Familiar with Domain Specific Languages: Gherkin/Cucumber / SpecFlow
- Familiar with Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery: Jenkins / TeamCity / Docker
- Understanding of microservices and the Cloud: AWS/Azure
- Have a basic understanding of software security: SSL / Certs / Encryption technology
General Experience:
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in assessing quality of software
- Agile experience preferred
- Relevant education / certification: ISTQB, Diploma, Degree
- Can effectively analyse data and provide metrics
If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.