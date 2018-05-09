Ring expands to South Africa

Neighbourhood security company Ring has announced that it is entering the South African market.

The Ring range of preventive home security products include connected doorbells, cameras and lights that are easily installed and configured, with an app that provides various control options.

“Security, especially home security, is a priority in South Africa. Almost all homes in the country have some kind of security already in place – alarm systems, electric fences even armed response companies protecting almost every home,” says Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice-president: business development at Ring. “Ring’s mission is simple: to reduce crime in neighbourhoods and empower consumers by creating a ‘Ring of Security’ around homes and communities with our suite of preventive smart home security products.

“Globally, Ring’s products have been hailed as dependable second set of eyes and ears to deter would-be thieves from entering their homes, and it has been proven that Ring doorbells can reduce crime by up to 55% in neighbourhoods across the US. The goal is to bring the same convenience and security to South African neighbourhoods.”

With 246 654 cases of home burglaries in South Africa between April 2016 and March 2017 – roughly 676 a day – keeping homes, families and communities safe in South Africa is of critical importance. The South African Police Service (SAPS) recorded 22 343 house robberies over the same period – or 61 every day.

While both involve criminal trespassing and theft, burglaries take place when a victim is not at home, but the victim is present during robberies.

Furthermore, recent research found that less than 8% of house robbers and burglars get convicted of their crimes in South Africa with the local conviction rate being as low as 7,67%, compared to 53% in the US. The research also showed that the criminals will monitor your home for as long as two weeks, and that most attacks occur between 19h00 and midnight as people are relaxed, cooking or watching TV, and their security systems and beams are not active.

“At Ring we believe that effective, preventative security should be cost effective and simple to use which is why Ring products are easy to install and set up – it is the ideal DIY security solution,” Hoja says.

“All Ring products are integrated so homeowners can create a complete security system with custom zones, commands and settings to best deter thieves. The foundation of the Ring solution is the range of video doorbells, which provide advanced motion detection and enable homeowners to see outside their home. Together with Ring’s smart cameras, this security solution allows users to rest easy in the knowledge that they are in complete control of their home security.

“As South Africans continue their fight against crime, Ring provides the ideal solution: security that is affordable, proactive, easy to install, and comprehensive.”

The full range of Ring products will be available from Incredible Connection, Dion Wired, Makro, Builder’s Warehouse and premium security installers.