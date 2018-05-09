Scrum Master

Vodacom is a Leading African Mobile communication company providing wider range of communication services including mobile voice, messaging, data and converged services to over 60 million customers. From our roots in South Africa, we have grown our mobile network business to include operations in Tanzania, DRC, Mozambique and Lesotho. The mobile networks cover a total population of approximately 200 million people. Through Vodacom Business Africa (VBA) we also offer business managed services to enterprises in over 40 countries across the continent. Vodafone is the majority shareholder of Vodacom and has a 65% share.

We’re at our best when we lead and over the past 20 years, as the Company that pioneered mobile in South Africa, Vodacom has achieved a remarkable list of firsts. We’re immensely proud to be a leader in our field and are 100% committed to continue trailblazing.

We employ individuals who are as passionate about customers as we are. We are truly Customer Obsessed which means that we are passionate about exceeding customer expectations; work relentlessly to really understand the customer; look at decisions through the customer’s eyes and take personal accountability for the customer experience.

The G Band Scrum Master role is based within Technology.

The role purpose of a Scrum Master is to take accountability to lead, organise, plan and control multiple projects in the Customer value Management (CVM) environment, in a manner that will ensure the successful completion of specific, large and high-risk projects. Has the accountability to ensure that project goals and objectives are achieved within the overall scope and that project deliverables are within the agreed time frame, cost and as per defined and expected quality. Has the responsibility to ensure agile delivery frameworks are being adhered to and coach teams to best agile practices

Your responsibilities will include:

– Initiation and Planning

– Ensure that all pre-requisites are met before project initiation (i.e. budget, priority, fully approved quality user stories, IS capacity etc.)

– Coordinate and conduct activities with the scrum team.

– Identify project teams, leads, responsibilities, deliverables, dependencies and timelines

– Monitoring and Control

– Track and ensure that project milestones and deliverables are met

– Manage project issues and risks

– Manage scope and change control

– Manage resource capacity

– Manage project dependencies and critical paths

– Pre-empt slip pages and issues and action mitigation plans to avert these

– Facilitate the decision making process with stakeholders and document accordingly

– Offer specialist input/knowledge

– Manage communication, monitoring, reporting and control activities throughout the project lifecycle to all levels of stakeholders

– Produce and maintain the documents and status reports to support the above activities (including but not limited to: Sprint reports, Sprint retrospectives, Daily stand-up minutes, Sprint plans etc.)

– Governance

– Adhere to the prescribed Scrum Master standards, templates, tools, reporting methods and code of conduct

– Participate in internal forums to contribute to the overall Scrum and SAFe methodology and standards

– Ensure that knowledge acquired in the project is shared within the larger organisation.

– Conduct training with own team where necessary

– Closure

– Report on the quality of project output on completion of the project

– Conduct the activities and gather the information required to draw up the Close Out document and Post implementation/investment review

– Share lessons learnt and recommendations with the larger organisation

– People Management

– Lead and manage the scrum resources (resolving conflict, building a team identity, providing direction and clarity, and ensuring resources take accountability for their direct deliverables and activities )

– Effectively communicate direction, plans, timelines, expectations, goals, strategies and visions

– Mentor, coach, guide, motivate and empower project team members in agile best practices.

– Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the scrum team

The ideal candidate for this role will have:

– Matric / Grade 12 essential

– Scrum master certification essential

– A Project Management Qualification or Business degree with Project Management Topic would be advantageous

– 5+ years Project Management experience essential

– 3+years Scrum Master experience essential

– Experience with Project Management Methodologies & Tools (waterfall and agile)

– System Analysis, Design or Development experience would be advantageous

– Knowledge of the Telecommunications Industry would be advantageous

– A Bachelor’s Degree would be advantageous

The base location for this role is The Towers, Cape Town.

The Company’s approved Employment Equity Plan and Targets will be considered as part of the recruitment process. As an Equal Opportunities employer, we actively encourage and welcome people with various disabilities to apply.

