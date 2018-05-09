Senior Software Developer

A company based in Stellenbosch is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their team. They are involved in all areas of software development from design to development and testing. The ideal candidate will be part of a development team building and working on software components and will have to manage Software Work Packages, which includes delegation and management of tasks to other Software Developers in a team. Qualification:BSc in Computer Science or EngineeringAlternatively a higher education Engineering / Software Diploma with demonstrated prior learning based on industry experience Skills & Experience: 10 years' experience in the Software Development fieldSolid understanding of object oriented programming concepts, software development methodology and release processes, version control concepts, test-driven development and unit testing theoryFamiliarity with agile development methodologyProgramming Skills Required:Ability to develop software in C, C++, C#, Python or other selected languages, (up to 10 years' experience)Linux OS and Windows OSCVS, SVN, GIT software repository useKnowledge of UML an advantage (trained / self-taught)Knowledge of GPU programming, Micro Controller Coding, ARM range an advantage Job Description:Design, develop, and unit test applications in accordance with established company standards.Collection and documentation of user's requirements and estimates.Drafting of software specification documents and design reports.Peer code reviews.Integrate software modules to new or existing systems and perform integration testing.

