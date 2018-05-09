Senior Xamarin Developer (CPT/JHB)

ENVIRONMENT: A fast-growing digital solutions agency seeks Cape Town or Joburg-based Senior Xamarin Developer to join their team & contribute your innovation and expertise on an exciting, ground-breaking mobile project. You must possess a BA/BS in Computer Science or related field, at least 10 years’ relevant experience and your skillset must include: Xamarin, Objective C, IOS Native Applications, Cross Platform Applications and developing Web APIs. Microsoft Certifications & experience with Agile, Oracle &.Net framework 3.5+ will be a big plus. DUTIES: Reporting to the Technical Director – Generate source code for mobile-compatible applications by modifying existing .Net or creating new system solutions; testing new code and its impact on the existing system to ensure that the software is operating as intended, ensuring that created code conforms to defined standards and creating the appropriate level of documentation, reporting and communication for the change(s) or enhancement(s) created.

Develop applications in .Net to operate on iOS, Android and Windows OS based mobile devices.

Write source code to generate the new software in accordance with defined development standards.

Design and implement desktop, mobile and web applications.

Test coded solutions and integrated system.

Document status; create communications and reports as appropriate.

Develop multi-tiered application framework.

Develop class design, UI framework and database access interface.

Resolve customer complaints with software and respond to suggestions for