Vodacom is a Leading African Mobile communication company providing wider range of communication services including mobile voice, messaging, data and converged services to over 60 million customers. From our roots in South Africa, we have grown our mobile network business to include operations in Tanzania, DRC, Mozambique and Lesotho. The mobile networks cover a total population of approximately 200 million people. Through Vodacom Business Africa (VBA) we also offer business managed services to enterprises in over 40 countries across the continent. Vodafone is the majority shareholder of Vodacom and has a 65% share.

We’re at our best when we lead and over the past 20 years, as the Company that pioneered mobile in South Africa, Vodacom has achieved a remarkable list of firsts. We’re immensely proud to be a leader in our field and are 100% committed to continue trailblazing.

We employ individuals who are as passionate about customers as we are. We are truly Customer Obsessed which means that we are passionate about exceeding customer expectations; work relentlessly to really understand the customer; look at decisions through the customer’s eyes and take personal accountability for the customer experience.

The G Band Software Engineer role is based within Technology.

The role purpose of the Software Engineer is to be directly responsible for ensuring scalable platforms within the Customer value management (CVM) environment in the telecommunications company and will be actively involved in crafting and delivering software architectures that are fit for purpose into the future. The role will be responsible for creating prototypes, designing and building modules and solutions in an iterative agile cycles, develop, maintain, and optimize the business outcome.

Your responsibilities will include:

– Estimating user and technical stories, designing and developing code, writing and executing unit and integration tests, and supporting testing of deliverables against user and technical story acceptance tests.

– Performing peer reviews, collaborating with architects and other developers to produce “just enough” design, and ensuring that enough technical documentation and training is provided for reference and operational support

– Providing software-related operations support, including managing level two and level three incident and problem management

Key accountabilities and decision will include:

– Estimate user and technical stories to help inform and prioritize backlog

– Design modules according to user stories, and technical stories

– Develop solutions according to module designs and deploy using delivery pipeline

– Develop and execute unit and integration tests; support testing against user and technical story acceptance tests

– Suggest improvements to user stories

– Manage technical debt as part of daily activities

– Conduct peer reviews and maintain coding standards

– Manage incidents as level two and level three supportCore competencies, knowledge and experience:

– Agile and lean programming and development of software systems in Web-scale environments

– Backlog item estimation

– Unit, integration, smoke and static code analysis testing

– Architectural element testing e.g. APIs

– Automated testing and tools e.g. Selenium

– Code reviewing

– Software incident and problem management

– Expertise in multiple programming and mark-up languages, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python, and paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming

– Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and tools

– DevOps culture, processes, and tools

– Cloud-native architectures, including public cloud PaaS / IaaS, micro services architectures, APIs

The ideal candidate for this role will have:

– Matric / Grade 12 essential

– 3 year IT related degree / diploma essential

– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related field advantageous

– 5+ years of work experience in programming and /or systems analysis applying agile frameworks

– Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, LSD, and FDD

– Experience working with multiple programming and mark-up languages, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, Ruby, SQL, XML, JSON, YAML, and Python, and paradigms such as object-oriented-, even-driven-, procedural-, functional-, and declarative programming

– Strong knowledge of software architecture principles

– Experience working in cloud-native environments

– Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry preferred

– Certified Scrum Developer (CSD) preferred

The base location for this role is The Towers, Cape Town.

The Company’s approved Employment Equity Plan and Targets will be considered as part of the recruitment process. As an Equal Opportunities employer, we actively encourage and welcome people with various disabilities to apply.

