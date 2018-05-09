Software Engineer

Responsibilities:
– Design and build solutions to assist users and improve client experience
– Architect & design with fellow team members
– Researching how solutions are implemented locally and internationally
– Creative problem solving to develop solutions
Requirements/Qualifications:
– Bachelor’s degree required, with a major in a quantitative subject
– 2 years’ experience in a software role
– Solutions orientated
– Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
– Disaggregate & structure solutions to ambiguous problems
– Interact professionally (internal & external)
– Versatile with an appetite to learn by doing
We seek to employ EXCEPTIONAL MINDS, people who are:
– Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute
– Analytical, able to use data to make decisions
– Competitive
– Curious
– Not averse to risk
– Business smart using technical & product input
– Self-directed and able to act
– Collaborative & Thorough
– User focused, always trying to understand from user perspective
– Clear communication skills and not afraid to voice opinion.
– Solid quantitative skills
– Present ideas succinctly in writing and verbally
Market Related Benefits