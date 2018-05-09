Software Engineer

Responsibilities:

– Design and build solutions to assist users and improve client experience

– Architect & design with fellow team members

– Researching how solutions are implemented locally and internationally

– Creative problem solving to develop solutions

Requirements/Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree required, with a major in a quantitative subject

– 2 years’ experience in a software role

– Solutions orientated

– Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

– Disaggregate & structure solutions to ambiguous problems

– Interact professionally (internal & external)

– Versatile with an appetite to learn by doing

We seek to employ EXCEPTIONAL MINDS, people who are:

– Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute

– Analytical, able to use data to make decisions

– Competitive

– Curious

– Not averse to risk

– Business smart using technical & product input

– Self-directed and able to act

– Collaborative & Thorough

– User focused, always trying to understand from user perspective

– Clear communication skills and not afraid to voice opinion.

– Solid quantitative skills

– Present ideas succinctly in writing and verbally

Market Related Benefits

