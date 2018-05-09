SQL Developer

A highly established company in the southern suburbs is looking for an Intermediate SQL Developer to be part a refreshing tech savvy team.



Qualification:

Matric and any Tertiary qualification will be advantageous



Skills & Experience:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Software Development company (preferably within an agile environment)

Microsoft SQL development experience (SSRS beneficial)

Knowledge of database standards and best practices

ETL development experience (SSIS beneficial)

Knowledge in one development language (JS or C# experience beneficial)

Source control experience (Git, Bitbucket, TFS, Sub Version)

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities

An enthusiastic team player



Job Description:

You will be expected to identify, research, diagnose and resolve customer issues related to ETL jobs and Microsoft SQL objects used both for ETL and application development.

Develop and maintain Microsoft SQL report queries.

Maintain database source control, ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to standards.

Develop new database objects in line with requirements and standards.

Maintain and build SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) jobs.

Maintain and develop custom Microsoft C# or Node JS loaders for solutions that fall outside the scope of SSIS.





