Technology enables better citizen connection

Public organisations should aim to connect more effectively to citizens.

This is according to a global SAP survey, which finds that constituents expect services to be digitally optimised.

In fact, citizens expect a retail-like experience when engaging with the public sector. The survey found that there is an opportunity to increase value and in turn drive advocacy and adoption of online services if public organisations enhance the mobile user experience of civic services provided.

While Generation Z is the most technologically savvy generation, the survey found a growing reluctance among this group to adopt new technologies unless the value is clear and data privacy is ensured.

Compared to baby boomers, Generation X and millennials, Generation Z are the most cautious online users. Delivering services successfully to them depends on their level of trust and the benefit gained.

The study found that all users have in common that they will not share their data if they do not believe it is secure and or fear it may be reused for purposes other than the original intent.

The global survey also found that citizens want up-to-date information that is accessible on any device.

In addition, individuals want to be able to book any kind of civic service easily and in real time.

“Smart citizens expect smart governments to know who they are and how best to connect with them consistently across channels,” says head of SAP Hybris industries, Matthias Goehler. “SAP provides a solution that allows government agencies to provide their citizens with convenient access to information and the means to engage with them so civic services are provided quickly and most efficiently.”