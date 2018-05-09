Web/ Helpdesk Supporter

EE. Are you a Helpdesk/ Web Desk superhero?
Can you spot a problem and solve them faster than a speeding bullet? Do you live for helping clients with their app concerns?
Our client needs a super helpdesk supporter, your 3 – 5 years in a support role, impeccable communication skills, bilingual speaking ability (Fluent English and any other African language) and relevant diploma or degree gets you there!
You must be a Cape Town resident for this role!
Contact Anene Britz on (contact number) or (email address), SA citizenship or SA permanent residency essential. For further opportunities, please visit http://www.dav.co.za