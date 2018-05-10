AWCape bolsters service with Gabsten solutions

Data Management Solution specialist, Gabsten Technologies, has partnered with professional software and services company AWCape, to provide data backup and management services as part of AWCape’s solutions portfolio.

AWCape, a Sage Business Partner for HR, payroll and financial solutions, provides professional systems Integration services to its customers, ensuring effective deployment of Sage 300 Accounting (Accpac), Sage 300 People and Sage 200 (VIP Premier) HR & Payroll, primarily through cloud based solutions.

As a value-added part of their solution offering, AWCape will now provide data backup and recovery through Gabsten’s CloudProtect solution.

Says Iniel Dreyer, MD of Gabsten Technologies: “AWCape’s customers rely on their services for business-critical systems, and they cannot afford the risk of lost or misplaced data. Including our backup and recovery solution as part of their service package allows AWCape to provide peace of mind to their customers that their data is not only safe and protected, but also easily and quickly retrievable and accessible at any time.”

Christiaan Hattingh, divisional director: systems integration at AWCape, says that although they have included data backup and recovery as part of their services for some time now, Gabsten’s solution provides noticeably faster turnaround and recovery times than what they were previously able to offer.

“With Gabsten’s solution, we are able to automatically backup customer data at fifteen-minute intervals without disrupting their operations. An added benefit of this is that customers who make errors can use the backup to recover to a point prior to the error, rather than undergoing the onerous task of reversing the error and redoing the work.”

For Gabsten, adopting AWCape as a reseller of their solutions enables them to expand their market reach.

Dreyer says, “We are excited to be part of AWCape’s solution portfolio. This partnership allows us to expand our offering to a wider selection of customers as well as into the Western Cape region where AWCape is dominant. It also bolsters our relationship with ERP providers like Sage, showcasing the benefits of Gabsten solutions as value added additions to ERP services.”

Gabsten prides itself on unsurpassed customer service and support, and Hattingh is quick to point out the benefits of this to AWCape customers, saying: “Gabsten’s service is excellent and their pricing is very competitive. Their reputation for service excellence and support is one of the reasons we approached them for our backup and recovery needs.”

“We are focused on investing in quality people and systems to define the standards for service excellence and support the expansion of our African Footprint. Gabsten’s backup and recovery solution adds to the fulfilment of this objective, providing for happier, better protected customers,” concludes Hattingh.