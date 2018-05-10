Business Analyst

Our Client’s credo is to “Deliver Client Service Excellence without Exception or Excuses”.

“WE WANT EVERY CLIENT TO BE ABLE TO REPORT AN EXCELLENT EXPERIENCE EVERY TIME THEY DEAL WITH THEM…”

They are a globally recognised Asset Management company and maintain their highly respected brand through the continual review and refinement of professional service performance delivery in both the client experience portfolio and the institutional portfolio.

They are looking for Business Analysts to join the Client Experience team; the incumbents will report to the Client Experience Manager and will be based in Cape Town.

Job Purpose:

The main purpose of this role is to oversee the delivery of client experience solutions as part of the Client Experience service. The role includes business analysis and project delivery for operational and strategic projects, often requiring technology and/or process changes. The candidate must have a strong interest in delivering and enabling others to deliver exceptional client service by improving business processes. A key focus of the role will also be the development and leadership of more junior business analysts in the team either immediately or in the future.

Key areas of Responsibility:

Business Analysis

– Undertake detailed analysis to develop insights that support decision-making for optimising client experience (current and future state) and business scalability

– Undertake research to support decisions related to optimising client experience in new and existing channels,

– Analyse the impact of projects/changes and develop plans to manage changes

– Report regularly regarding progress on client experience and business scalability projects and changes

– Assist with day-to-day and adhoc analysis

Project Delivery

– Lead or support the development of business requirements for projects and changes as directed by analytical insights and business need

– Lead (or support) projects which deliver client experience/servicing solutions

– Support the implementation of cross-functional projects which have client experience impact

Systems

– Lead or support problem identification, requirements documentation and system specifications definition in conjunction with IT and other relevant stakeholders

– Engage with domain owners and IT on major issues regarding current and desired system performance and refinement

Relationship Management

– Build and cultivate a network of relationships across the business, particularly with IT and other key stakeholders who work with the Client Service Centre (CSC) and have an impact on client experience and business scalability

– Serve as a primary point of contact for major CSC issues related to systems, processes and/or staff training related projects, including system access and rights

Experience & Qualifications

– Relevant Business/Commerce/BSc Degree with specialisation in statistics, finance, mathematics, physics, engineering, information systems etc.

– Consulting background advantageous

– Strong analytical orientation

– Experience in project management through to solution delivery

– Experience that demonstrates ability to solve problems and deal with complexity

– Experience with client relationship management systems, investment products and processes is an advantage

– Experience managing people is an advantage

– Siebel CRM system knowledge beneficial

– Minimum of 2 years relevant experience.

Key Attributes and Competencies

– Client service excellence ethos

– Strong ability to research, analyse, synthesise, translate and present information in a meaningful manner

– Microsoft Office skills – including advanced MS Excel

– Proven ability to lead and take the initiative

– Ability to work independently as well as within a team

– Conscientious, persistent and determined

– Excellent attention to detail

– Excellent time management & planning skills

– Excellent problem solving skills

– Excellent verbal (ability to articulate oneself clearly) and communication skills, including written skills

Learn more/Apply for this position