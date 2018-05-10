Business Intelligence Analyst

Description

Are you interested in using data to answer business related questions? Have you worked with multiple data sources for your analysis? Do you have experience to deliver analysis and insights from digital channels? If your answer is ‘Yes’, then our cilent has an exciting and challenging role available for an experienced BI Analyst. You need to be highly meticulous, enjoy working in a fast-paced working environment. Apart from your data analysis skills, you need to have had previous experience with BI systems such as the Microsoft BI suite.

Requirements

Key Performance Areas:

– Business Analytics: Monitor and analyse data in different formats and from various sources to identify patterns, meaningful relationships, anomalies and trends

– Information Presentation: Present analytical findings to all stakeholders and collaborate with all stakeholders to integrate analytical results with existing systems to identify and recommend new business opportunities

– Business requirements Definition: Liaise with cross-functional stakeholders to understand and define analytical requirements, business rules, and data flows. Understand the company’s business processed and applications, including their effect on data and reporting. Create data definitions for these requirements and translate them into technical specifications

– End-user Application Specification: Design new and improve existing reporting solutions. Responsible for functional testing of new/changed BI application before user acceptance testing commences to make sure that the finished product is aligned to the user’s requirements

– Dimensional Modelling: Design data models related to the business unit which will allow for cross analytics

– Data Staging and ETL Design: Provide technical insights and knowledge during design and code reviews based on the source to target mapping

– Project Management: Effective planning and prioritising of own work, overseeing technical development and providing progress feedback to business users

Qualification:

– Degree in finance / mathematics / statistics / actuarial, engineering or related discipline

Experience:

– 6+ years in an analytical role, preferably in a formal analytics or business intelligence environment

Technical Competencies:

– Microsoft business intelligence technologies (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, SQL Server)

– PowerBI and/or Google Analytics

– Data warehouse, business intelligence and decision support concepts

Functional Competencies

– Knowledge of financial / credit environment

– A strong emphasis on formulating analytical solutions to business problems

– Excellent problem-solving skills coupled with a high degree of logic and attention to detail

– Critical thinking ability being able to challenge the status quo and not afraid to speak up

– Quantitative analysis skills being able to structure and solve quantitative problems quickly and accurately

– Dimensional Modelling Techniques using Kimball methodology

– Experience with BI standards and best practices

