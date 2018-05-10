C# Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Software Developer in Cape Town!We require a candidate with:• BSc Degree• 3+ years experience in Software Development • Relation Database (MS SQL Server 2005 and 2008, MySQL),• Minimum of 36 months solid C# ASP.NET development experience.• Practical knowledge of at least one ORM (Entity Framework, NHibernate, LLBLGen, etc.) • Competency in using Microsoft Office.• Practical knowledge of source control, preferably Git.Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Sharne’ on (contact number) or alternatively you can visit our website, www.goldmantech.co.zaShould you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

