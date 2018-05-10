Data Scientist

A highly data-intensive technology organization is seeking an experienced and analytical-thinking Data Scientist to join their team of professionals working with predictive data analytics with a focus on uplifting the community. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant BSc or BTech qualification (highly advantageous) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years robust Data Science experienceMathematics and Statistical proficiencyExperience with: R, Java, Python and SQL Job Description:This exciting opportunity requires the successful individual to formulate and test hypotheses, lead data mining operations and use machine learning techniques to formulate valued business-solutions. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027370.

Learn more/Apply for this position