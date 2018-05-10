Datatec warns of revenue changes

Datatec expects to post substantially different results for the year ended 28 February 2018 compared to the previous year.
On 25 January 2018 Datatec announced that it had a reasonable degree of certainty that the financial results for FY18 would differ by at least 20% from the previous corresponding period, but at that time did not have a reasonable degree of certainty of the specific percentage or range difference in respect of its three earnings per share metrics compared to FY17.
The group can now reveal, with a reasonable degree of certainty that:
* Underlying loss per share is expected to be 5.6 US cents, 16.6 US cents and more than 100% lower than the 11.0 US cents underlying* earnings per share reported in FY17;
* Headline loss per share is expected to be 19.1 US cents, 21.1 US cents and more than 100% lower than the 2.0 US cents headline earnings per share reported in FY17;
* Earnings per share is expected to be 20.5 US cents, 19.1 US cents and more than 100% higher than the 1.4 US cents reported in FY17.
The year over year decline in underlying* earnings per share and headline earnings per share is primarily as a result of the sale of Westcon Americas to SYNNEX with effect from 1 September 2017, with the earnings from Westcon Americas therefore only being included in the FY18 earnings for a 6 month period (compared to 12 months in FY17) and the weaker financial performance for Westcon International in FY18 compared to FY17 which contrasted with a much stronger performance in Logicalis and Analysys Mason.
The year over year increase in earnings per share is as a result of the profit generated on the sale of Westcon Americas to SYNNEX and the sale of Logicalis SMC.
Westcon goodwill previously carried by the Group ($247-million) was allocated to Westcon Americas in full and derecognised as part of the profit on disposal. A portion of capitalised development expenditure ($33-million) was similarly allocated to Westcon Americas and derecognised as part of the profit on disposal. Most of the remaining capitalised development expenditure ($55-million) was impaired at the year end.
This will result in significantly lower amortisation expense in future financial years.