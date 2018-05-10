DevOps Engineer

Responsibilities

– Automation of Dev, QA and Production environments in AWS and local DC’s

– Release management (DEV/QA/INT/PROD)

– Develop scripts for data extracts, fixes and deployments

– Testing of Software services (e.g. APIs) and infrastructure during deployment

– Resolve technical PROD, QA and Dev environment issues

– Building a technical knowledgebase of solutions

– Investigate and address availability, performance and capacity issues.

– Ensures the client solution build, deployment and enhancements are delivered on time and to specification both within the initial release and in all subsequent releases.

– Manage databases (deploy, optimise, backup, configure, monitor)

– System administration (Linux and Windows servers)

– Patch and upgrade management to servers, bought products and developed products

– Configuration Management

– Functional monitoring

Skills and characteristics

– Min 5 years in a DevOps role

– AWS products and tools (full suite)

– Python and Bash scripting

– Ansible and deploy.py familiarity

– MySQL/Aurora and MongoDB

– Jenkins experience

– Docker experience

– Wildfly and Glassfish server administration and optimisation

– Understanding of auto-scaling environments and microservices and monitoring thereof

– System monitoring tools (e.g. Graphite, New Relic, Data Dog, Mint)

– Solid Linux understanding

– Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment

Advantageous

– Strong understanding of Networks, including subnet classes and sub-classing thereof, VPNs and the various types, and route tables and NAT gateways

– Strong understanding of security including perimeter, application, and database level security and implementation thereof

– Terraform or other cloud-agnostic provisioning tools

– Chef, Puppet, or similar configuration management and orchestration tools

Qualifications

– IT/ related Bachelor Degree or Diploma

– Certifications in tools listed above would be advantageous

