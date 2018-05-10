Front End Developer

Main responsibilities
– Analyse and design new features
– Write elegant robust code
– Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
– Troubleshoot and root-cause errors
– Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components
– Write build automation scripts
– Mentor junior developers
– Deliver features timeously
Qualifications
– Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline
– Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity
Skills/Competencies and experience
– 5+ years experience building products using some of the following tools:
Frontend tools
– React
– Redux
– Webpack
– Sagas
– ES6
– HTML5
– CSS3
Backend tools
– Express
– Node 8
– Babel
– General
Git
– Linux
– Docker
Active development practices
– Restful API’s
– Micro-service architecture
– Unit and integration testing
– Single Page Applications (SPA)
– Continuous Integration (CI)