Front End Developer

Main responsibilities

– Analyse and design new features

– Write elegant robust code

– Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

– Troubleshoot and root-cause errors

– Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components

– Write build automation scripts

– Mentor junior developers

– Deliver features timeously

Qualifications

– Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline

– Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

Skills/Competencies and experience

– 5+ years experience building products using some of the following tools:

Frontend tools

– React

– Redux

– Webpack

– Sagas

– ES6

– HTML5

– CSS3

Backend tools

– Express

– Node 8

– Babel

– General

Git

– Linux

– Docker

Active development practices

– Restful API’s

– Micro-service architecture

– Unit and integration testing

– Single Page Applications (SPA)

– Continuous Integration (CI)

