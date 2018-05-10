Front-end Web Developer

A development company in the Northern Suburbs is looking for a Full Front-end Developer with a focus on JavascriptJQuery and design. Able to build screens based on mock-ups from the front-end through to the back-end.They are not a web development house specializing in websites, their core business is in the medical aid field writing custom web applications for their clients.Essential Skills

JQuery,

JavaScript

CSS 3

HTML 5

Knowledge of Javascript Frameworks although we do run our own an understanding of how to use them

A Team player

Deadline driven

Optional but very beneficial

C# ASP.Net

Bootstrapresponsive design

Understand UX and UI design principals

MSSQL

Technologies & Concepts• Test-Driven Design, SDLC

Be familiar with Agile Development

Roles and responsibilitiesThe candidate’s main role would be to develop new screens for our in-house web application.You will also be required to maintain existing processes within the application, debug, test and fix errors.Able to development new functionality based on the client’s requirements and IA’s provided without being micromanaged, meaning good self-management skills are required.Report any ideas, concerns, bugs or room for improvement to the Team Leader.Able to provide positive input into the development of the application and where possible new ideas that would help our clients and users within their business.Help the team where you are needed, have the ability to multitask, being a good team player is essential and providing accurate estimates for deadline completion for the required task.

