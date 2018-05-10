Full Stack Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A multinational company with offices all over the world are looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their team. Candidates must have 5 years development experience, proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and at least two or more of the following, React / Redux, C#, C++, Node.JS, PhaserJS.

DUTIES:

Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.

Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Do code reviews.

Deliver stable code.

Maintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

Ability to work under pressure.

Ability to work in cross functional teams.

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum of 5+ years developing code.

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.

Proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS.

Proficient in at least two or more of the following:

React / Redux, C#, C++, Node.js, PhaserJS.

Ability to work with little or no supervision.

Possess problem-solving skills and the ability to learn as you go along.

Experience developing websites or similar for mobile and desktop.

Experience writing server-side code.

Pr

