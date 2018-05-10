Full Stack Developer

May 10, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A multinational company with offices all over the world are looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their team.  Candidates must have 5 years development experience, proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and at least two or more of the following, React / Redux, C#, C++, Node.JS, PhaserJS.

DUTIES:

  • Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.
  • Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.
  • Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.
  • Do code reviews.
  • Deliver stable code.
  • Maintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.
  • Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Ability to work in cross functional teams.
  • Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.
  • Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

  • Minimum of 5+ years developing code.
  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.
  • Proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS.

Proficient in at least two or more of the following:

  • React / Redux, C#, C++, Node.js, PhaserJS.
  • Ability to work with little or no supervision.
  • Possess problem-solving skills and the ability to learn as you go along.
  • Experience developing websites or similar for mobile and desktop.
  • Experience writing server-side code.
  • Pr

Learn more/Apply for this position