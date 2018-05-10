Java Developer

General
– Enhance existing software systems according to specifications
– Design software solutions that meet the business requirements and are easy to maintain
– Model technical solutions and document the technical designs. Maintain the technical documentation
– Develop software systems according to specifications
– Follow development policies and procedures
– Unit test developed code and assist with system testing
– Provide third-line support for developed code by fixing defects and developing enhancements
– Follow policies and procedures
COMPETENCIES
Qualifications
– BEng Degree or Bsc Computer Science or similar degree
The following skills are required:
– 5 years related experience
– Java 7
– XML
– Sql
– Linux
The following skills are advantageous:
– Java 8
– Spring
– Gradle
– Git
– Junit
– Mockito
– Docker/Vagrant
– Bash scripting
– Python
– Angular
– HTML
The successful applicant must:
– Have a high level of problem solving ability
– Be self motivated and self managed.
– Be deadline driven
– Be able to work both individually and as a team player
– Be able to take ownership and responsibility of tasks
– Have excellent planning and organizational skills