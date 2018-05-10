Java Developer

Skills & Experience

– 2+ years’ experience with object-oriented development (e.g. C++, Java)

– Experience with Git

– Experience with CI/CD systems

– Linux experience: RPM-based distros, iptables, networking tools

– Network protocol knowledge (e.g. TCP, UDP, DHCP, HTTP)

– Protocol troubleshooting skills (e.g. Maestro with Wireshark)

– NoSQL experience (e.g. Cassandra, Mongo, Redis)

– Reactive programming experience (e.g. RxJava)

– Container technologies (e.g. Docker)

– Understanding of and experience with OO design patterns

– Experience with Agile development frameworks like Scrum

– DevOps experience

– Knowledge of computer science algorithms and complexity theory

– Preferably, knowledge of Java cryptography and PKI

– Preferably, a software/engineering qualification (e.g. computer science degree)

Personality attributes

– A healthy self-esteem – you will be challenged by some bright minds on a regular basis

– Good communication skills – you will need to explain your ideas to your teammates

– The ability to get things done – we don’t like micro-management, but we expect you to do the right thing

– A tendency to think outside the box – innovation is valued highly at Entersekt

– A preference to work in a team rather than by yourself

– An attitude of being proud of your code and taking ownership

