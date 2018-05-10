JOB DESCRIPTION
– Java developer working on the Postilion suite of applications- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field
– Core Java development experience
– Experience in one of the following database platforms: SQL Server / My SQL / DB2 / Oracle
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
HIGHLY DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
– Experience in Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) or Payments domain
– Strong verbal communication skills
– Superior written communication skills
– Strong interpersonal skills