Junior Software Engineer

YOUR JOB ROLE

You will design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve our customer experience. Together with your team, you will architect and design solutions, keeping up to date with latest technology trends, locally and internationally. You will solve complex challenges at scale by applying creative though processes. You would have to focus strongly on making your Company the best online retailer ever. You want clients for life! With your drive for excellence, you will help foster a world-class engineering team! Your excelent problem-solving skills and a thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms will make you a strong candidate!

You will have the choice of one of the many exciting development teams.

The teams predominantly uses Python, and their tech stacks differ depending on their involvement within our supply chain.

YOUR ATTRIBUTES

Versatility – with the appetite to learn by doing. Capability to present ideas succinctly, written and verbally. You must have the ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambigious problems. You must be solutions-oriented, have a can-do attitute and be full of energy. Be strongly analytical with the ability to critical thinking, to use data to inform decisions. Have solid quantitative skills. Be able to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people.

