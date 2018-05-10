Lead Business Analyst

Lead Busines Analyst

Job description;

– Plan business analysis activities of the team and ensure alignment with project objectives

– Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for software developments

– Investigate, evaluate, design and propose solutions to address business requirements

– Collaborate with Software Developers in developing, testing and deploying business solutions

– Manage the performance and development of the business analysis team

Qualification:

– Relevant 3 year degree or national diploma, preferably in a business or IT related field

– FTI Business Analysis Diploma (advantageous)

Experience:

– Minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

– Experience in leading a team of business analysts in the creation of business and functional specifications

– Experience in UX design or wireframing

– Experience in an Agile environment will be advantageous.

Functional Competencies:

– Business Analysis methodologies and techniques

– A solid understanding of web and mobile technologies is essential

– Efficient verbal and written communication

– Solid facilitation skills

Behavioural Competencies:

– Analytical

– Problem solving

– Decisiveness

– Negotiation skills

