Lead Business Analyst

Lead Busines Analyst
Job description;
– Plan business analysis activities of the team and ensure alignment with project objectives
– Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for software developments
– Investigate, evaluate, design and propose solutions to address business requirements
– Collaborate with Software Developers in developing, testing and deploying business solutions
– Manage the performance and development of the business analysis team
Qualification:
– Relevant 3 year degree or national diploma, preferably in a business or IT related field
– FTI Business Analysis Diploma (advantageous)
Experience:
– Minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
– Experience in leading a team of business analysts in the creation of business and functional specifications
– Experience in UX design or wireframing
– Experience in an Agile environment will be advantageous.
Functional Competencies:
– Business Analysis methodologies and techniques
– A solid understanding of web and mobile technologies is essential
– Efficient verbal and written communication
– Solid facilitation skills
Behavioural Competencies:
– Analytical
– Problem solving
– Decisiveness
– Negotiation skills