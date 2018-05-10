We are seeking a talented .NET developer with a strong background in building scalable, predictable, high-quality and high-performance web applications. You will be responsible for building and maintaining internal and external- facing web applications. This person will work with a team of experienced analysts, developers and business resources to build highly-performing enterprise systems focusing on the travel sector.
Key Responsibilities:
– Build new systems with .NET / SQL Server / WCF Web Services
– Data Services
– Develop new functionality on our existing software products
– Lead/mentor developers and share knowledge through knowledge-sharing presentations
– Participate in a small, experienced, energetic team on a rapid, agile development schedule
Skills and Competencies
– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related field, or equivalent work experience.
– 3 to 5 years programming experience
– Fully knowledgeable in .NET languages
– Knowledge and experience with technology and application development methodologies
– Logically minded with analytical skills
– Problem solving ability and proactive thinking
– High attention to detail
– Team player
– Results oriented