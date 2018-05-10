.NET Developer

Responsibilities:

– Design and implement the Amazon Web Services or similar cloud-based architecture.

– Design and develop the databases that house game information (SQL/mongoDB)

– Design and develop reports to show player engagement etc

– Work with the developers to implement analytics within gamesparks and Google Analytics and then develop reports to show engagement.

– Creation of admin screens etc for non-programmers to interrogate or balance values in the backend

– Work with the developers to secure and enhance communication between the game and third-party services like In-app purchases

– Development and maintenance of the middle tier architecture (mailers, social media connectors etc, reporting portals)

– Help in Designing and Developing the back end for our auction house

– Reporting on data stored in GameSparks and suggesting ways to improve game balance and engagement by learning lessons from the data.

– Back-end crash reporting and pro-active monitoring.

– Design and develop player web-portal.

– Assist in the development and implementation of all systems for our blockchain integrations

Essential Requirements:

– Experience with cloud-based storage like AWS, Azure or Gcloud

– Experience with databases like SQL Server and mongoDB

– Many years of C#.net experience

– Experience with ASP.net, CSS and HTML advantageous.

– Experience with Gamesparks advantageous

– Experience in Unity advantageous.

Software Experience:

– SQL 5+ years

– .NET 5+ years

– Experience with AWS/Azure

– ASP.net/CSS/HTML advantageous

– Unity experience advantageous

– Angular/React experience advantageous

Preference will be given to candidates who have:

– Solid experience with back-end development (5 years or more)

– Prior experience with game development

Essential Personality Traits:

– Self-motivated with a strong desire to learn and stay abreast of game architecture developments/standards.

– Clear communication and presentation skills

– Ability to multi-task and meet critical deadlines

– Quick to pick up new tools and systems.

