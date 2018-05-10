.NET Developer

Responsibilities:
– Design and implement the Amazon Web Services or similar cloud-based architecture.
– Design and develop the databases that house game information (SQL/mongoDB)
– Design and develop reports to show player engagement etc
– Work with the developers to implement analytics within gamesparks and Google Analytics and then develop reports to show engagement.
– Creation of admin screens etc for non-programmers to interrogate or balance values in the backend
– Work with the developers to secure and enhance communication between the game and third-party services like In-app purchases
– Development and maintenance of the middle tier architecture (mailers, social media connectors etc, reporting portals)
– Help in Designing and Developing the back end for our auction house
– Reporting on data stored in GameSparks and suggesting ways to improve game balance and engagement by learning lessons from the data.
– Back-end crash reporting and pro-active monitoring.
– Design and develop player web-portal.
– Assist in the development and implementation of all systems for our blockchain integrations
Essential Requirements:
– Experience with cloud-based storage like AWS, Azure or Gcloud
– Experience with databases like SQL Server and mongoDB
– Many years of C#.net experience
– Experience with ASP.net, CSS and HTML advantageous.
– Experience with Gamesparks advantageous
– Experience in Unity advantageous.
Software Experience:
– SQL 5+ years
– .NET 5+ years
– Experience with AWS/Azure
– ASP.net/CSS/HTML advantageous
– Unity experience advantageous
– Angular/React experience advantageous
Preference will be given to candidates who have:
– Solid experience with back-end development (5 years or more)
– Prior experience with game development
Essential Personality Traits:
– Self-motivated with a strong desire to learn and stay abreast of game architecture developments/standards.
– Clear communication and presentation skills
– Ability to multi-task and meet critical deadlines
– Quick to pick up new tools and systems.