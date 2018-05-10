PHP Software Engineer

Your responsibilities will include:
– Develop a deep understanding of the business and existing systems
– Interpret business requirements into engineering tasks
– Implement enhancements and fixes to the courier system
– Identify opportunities for proactive code refactoring
Attributes required:
– Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
– Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
– Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
– Solid quantitative skills
– Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
– Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
– Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
Qualifications:
– Experience in writing robust, efficient production code.
– Experience with SQL database systems,
– Experience with development in a Linux environment,
– Experience with Amazon AWS or similar service an advantage,
– PHP 5.4+, JSON, HTTP proficient,
– An understanding of computer science fundamentals
– Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment
– Experience in an e-commerce environment would be to your advantage