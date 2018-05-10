PHP Software Engineer

Your responsibilities will include:

– Develop a deep understanding of the business and existing systems

– Interpret business requirements into engineering tasks

– Implement enhancements and fixes to the courier system

– Identify opportunities for proactive code refactoring

Attributes required:

– Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

– Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

– Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

– Solid quantitative skills

– Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

– Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

– Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications:

– Experience in writing robust, efficient production code.

– Experience with SQL database systems,

– Experience with development in a Linux environment,

– Experience with Amazon AWS or similar service an advantage,

– PHP 5.4+, JSON, HTTP proficient,

– An understanding of computer science fundamentals

– Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment

– Experience in an e-commerce environment would be to your advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position