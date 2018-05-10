Python Software Engineer

Your skills
– Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar (your experience can override this requirement)
– Minimum of two years experience in a software engineering role
– Excellent problem-solving skills
– A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
Your traits
– Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy
– Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
– Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
– Solid quantitative skills
– Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people
– Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
– Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
Your job role
– Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
– Architect and design solutions with your team
– Keep up to date with technology trends, both locally and internationally
– Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale
– Strong focus on making Takealot.com the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer
– Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team