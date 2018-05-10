Our client is seeking to recruit a Senior Analyst Programmer.Qualification and Experience:
- Diploma or B.Tech in Information Technology / Computer Science / Engineering degree preferred, or proven experience
Experience Required:
- 8+ years IT application development experience
Responsibility:
- Senior level of technical proficiency required at a system / enterprise level
- Development of new features and products
- Automated testing of features developed
- Deliver technical documentation as and when required
- Act as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks
- Participate in training design, documentation and delivery efforts
- Support, problem solving and analysis for helpdesk and amp; production
- Takes ownership of problem until resolved
- Deliver code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable
- Where necessary deliver test harnesses that enable the testing of the system.
- Participate in peer code reviews
- Participate in agile team meetings
- Utilise version control, build , continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required
- Responsibility for own deliverables
- Effort estimates and impact analysis for self and others within system
Essential Competencies:
- OO Analysis, Design and Programming Techniques
- Design Patterns, MVC or other generally accepted patterns
- Java
- Python
- Webservices
Advantageous Competencies:
- Previous programming experience advantageous
- Experience in telecommunications industry advantageous
- iCAP or CVM Experience
- Customer 3D experience
- eTOM / Frameworx Knowledge
- ITIL knowledge
- An understanding of SOA
- Understanding of Design Patterns
- Basic understanding of Domain Driven Design
- Familiarity with unit testing frameworks and TDD
- WCF, WPF or Silverlight
- XAMLXML Design Patterns, MVC or MVVM UML Oracle DB
- Jenkins
- Apache Spark
Additional Requirements:
- This is a BEE position
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful