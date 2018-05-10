Senior Dynamics CRM/365 Developer – Cape Town

MS Dynamics 365/CRM Developer, Cape Town, R65k, great working atmosphere, Dynamics 365 projects, Excellent benefits Package.

My client, a large partner in Cape Town, are looking for a MS Dynamics CRM Developer to become a key figure within their Dynamics CRM team.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work on various Dynamics 365 projects for this large end user, and will receive exposure to a number of the latest technologies. The client are fantastic with staff retention due to the relaxed atmosphere whilst offering a great training programme and benefits package.

The right candidate will have:

– Experience in Dynamics CRM

– Dynamics CRM experience (contact number) or 365(desirable)

– C#/.NET development experience and JavaScript

– Experience with Plugin Development

This role is a very exciting and rare opportunity to join a globally recognised company in which you will get exposure to some of the latest technologies.

Please contact Eddie ASAP directly on (contact number) or send CV to (email address)

