Senior Java Developer

To work with a team of programmers developing and maintaining a mobile billing and messaging platform including its front- and back-end. Working on Debian based servers with Java and PHP in tight integration.

Core responsibilities will include but are not limited to the following:

– You will develop and extend connections to mobile networks and aggregators all over the world, extend web based APIs, work on server side applications for our CRM system and create PHP / Bash scripts to schedule tasks, maximize performance of integrations and lead technical communication with your opposites at mobile networks, aggregators and suppliers.

– We expect you to take your own initiatives and responsibilities in our team and will put you in charge of some parts of our system.

Qualifications and Experience

– (- BS or MS in Computer Science or related field. )

– 4+ years with JAVA

– 3+ years experience with a scripting language like PHP, Python, Perl, Ruby etc.

– 4+ years of Linux experience, preferably debian based.

– 4+ years with MySql

– Complex SQL queries and database schema design.

– Experience with modern server components (Memcache, Couchbase, RabbitMQ, etc).

– Working in a collaborative team environment using tools like JIRA and Git.

– Knowledge of common web security vulnerabilities such as SQL Injection and XSS.

– Shell scripting (ksh, bourne, bash, csh, etc).

– Familiarity with source control systems such as Git, Subversion, etc

– Scrum, Kanban, or other agile methodologies.

– Collaborating with engineering teams in multiple locations.

– Experience with application profilersFamiliarity with agile methodologies

– Strong work ethic, demonstrating a commitment to both quality and deadlines

– Detail oriented mindset

– Strong problem-solver

– Positive attitude and happy working as part of a global team

– Cope well with stress and be confident in managing mission-critical systems

– Good written and oral communication skills

– Self-motivated, with the drive and initiative to carry out projects according to plan, and the ability to quickly adapt in a fast-changing environment

– Ability to rapidly acquire new skills and to work with new tools and technologies with little documentation or support

– Experience working in a mobile marketing and technology start-up environment.

