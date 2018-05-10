Senior Java Developer

Senior Java Developer

Introduction

Searching for a Senior Java Developer, an exciting opportunity has arisen for a permanent role within a progressive, highly attractive financial software company.

Job Description

 As a Senior Java Developer, you will be maintaining and improving the business’ payment solutions, along with a self-service application that accurately control access and reports on system usage.

 You will additionally work on development of new solutions that the company builds.

 Working predominantly with deployable Java 8 applications.

 The role will involve working in a with our development teams as a senior developer under the CTO.

What you’ll need to succeed

 Working experience 3-6 years’ experience in Java development.

 Experience with;

o JDK 8

o Java

o Spring

o Bootstrap

o Hibernate

o AngularJS

o MongoDB

o MySQL

Learn more/Apply for this position