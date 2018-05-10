Senior Java Developer
Introduction
Searching for a Senior Java Developer, an exciting opportunity has arisen for a permanent role within a progressive, highly attractive financial software company.
Job Description
As a Senior Java Developer, you will be maintaining and improving the business’ payment solutions, along with a self-service application that accurately control access and reports on system usage.
You will additionally work on development of new solutions that the company builds.
Working predominantly with deployable Java 8 applications.
The role will involve working in a with our development teams as a senior developer under the CTO.
What you’ll need to succeed
Working experience 3-6 years’ experience in Java development.
Experience with;
o JDK 8
o Java
o Spring
o Bootstrap
o Hibernate
o AngularJS
o MongoDB
o MySQL