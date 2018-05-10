Snr Analyst Programmer

Qualification and Experience:

  • N. Diploma or B.Tech in Information Technology / Computer Science / Engineering degree preferred, or proven experience

Experience Required:

  • 8+ years IT application development experience

Responsibility:

  • Senior level of technical proficiency required at a system / enterprise level
  • Development of new features and products
  • Automated testing of features developed
  • Deliver technical documentation as and when required
  • Act as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks
  • Participate in training design, documentation and delivery efforts
  • Support, problem solving and analysis for helpdesk and amp; production
  • Takes ownership of problem until resolved
  • Deliver code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable
  • Where necessary deliver test harnesses that enable the testing of the system.
  • Participate in peer code reviews
  • Participate in agile team meetings
  • Utilise version control, build , continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required
  • Responsibility for own deliverables
  • Effort estimates and impact analysis for self and others within system

Essential Competencies:

  • OO Analysis, Design and Programming Techniques
  • Design Patterns; MVC or other generally accepted patterns
  • Java
  • Python
  • Webservices

Advantageous Competencies:

  • Previous programming experience advantageous
  • Experience in telecommunications industry advantageous
  • iCAP or CVM Experience
  • Customer 3D experience
  • eTOM/Frameworx Knowledge
  • ITIL knowledge
  • An understanding of SOA
  • Understanding of Design Patterns
  • Basic understanding of Domain Driven Design
  • Familiarity with unit testing frameworks and TDD
  • WCF, WPF or Silverlight
  • XAML XML Design Patterns; MVC or MVVM UML Oracle DB
  • Jenkins
  • Apache Spark

