Software Architect

Duties & Responsibilities

– Collaborate with other professionals to determine functional and non-functional requirements for new software or applications

– Use tools and methodologies to create representations for functions and user interface of desired product

– Develop high-level product specifications with attention to system integration and feasibility

– Define all aspects of development from appropriate technology and workflow to coding standards

– Communicate successfully all concepts and guidelines to development teams

– Oversee progress of development teams to ensure consistency with initial design

– Provide technical guidance and coaching to development teams

– Ensure software meets all requirements of quality, security, modifiability, extensibility etc.

– Approve final product before launch

– Perform research and development to move architecture and technology forward

– Improve existing solutions

– Assist with developing and maintaining architecture roadmap

– Hands on software development as required

Required Skills

– Strong technical background and excellent IT skills

– Ability to develop a unified vision for software characteristics and functions

– Understanding of software quality assurance principles

– A technical mind set with great attention to detail

– High quality organisational and leadership skills

– Outstanding communication and presentation abilities

– Positive attitude

– Good problem solving ability

– Ability to work under pressure

– Enthusiastic and flexible approach

– Delivery focused

– Ability to work in a team environment or on your own

– Self-motivation

Qualifications and Experience

– A tertiary degree or National diploma in computer science or related discipline

– Minimum five years proven experience as a software architect with an excellent track record

– Experience in software development and coding in various languages (Java required, C#, Python)

– Experience working in an agile software development environment e.g. SCRUM

– Excellent knowledge of software and application design and architecture

– Excellent knowledge of UML and other modelling methods

– TOGAF certification and knowledge of Archimate advantageous

– Familiarity with HTML/CSS, JavaScript and UI/UX design

– Strong relational database skills

– Experience with designing and operating scalable Java web applications

– Experience with designing and operating in the Cloud (e.g. AWS) advantageous especially with certification

– Experience with design and development of mobile applications advantageous

