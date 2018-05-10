Duties & Responsibilities
– Collaborate with other professionals to determine functional and non-functional requirements for new software or applications
– Use tools and methodologies to create representations for functions and user interface of desired product
– Develop high-level product specifications with attention to system integration and feasibility
– Define all aspects of development from appropriate technology and workflow to coding standards
– Communicate successfully all concepts and guidelines to development teams
– Oversee progress of development teams to ensure consistency with initial design
– Provide technical guidance and coaching to development teams
– Ensure software meets all requirements of quality, security, modifiability, extensibility etc.
– Approve final product before launch
– Perform research and development to move architecture and technology forward
– Improve existing solutions
– Assist with developing and maintaining architecture roadmap
– Hands on software development as required
Required Skills
– Strong technical background and excellent IT skills
– Ability to develop a unified vision for software characteristics and functions
– Understanding of software quality assurance principles
– A technical mind set with great attention to detail
– High quality organisational and leadership skills
– Outstanding communication and presentation abilities
– Positive attitude
– Good problem solving ability
– Ability to work under pressure
– Enthusiastic and flexible approach
– Delivery focused
– Ability to work in a team environment or on your own
– Self-motivation
Qualifications and Experience
– A tertiary degree or National diploma in computer science or related discipline
– Minimum five years proven experience as a software architect with an excellent track record
– Experience in software development and coding in various languages (Java required, C#, Python)
– Experience working in an agile software development environment e.g. SCRUM
– Excellent knowledge of software and application design and architecture
– Excellent knowledge of UML and other modelling methods
– TOGAF certification and knowledge of Archimate advantageous
– Familiarity with HTML/CSS, JavaScript and UI/UX design
– Strong relational database skills
– Experience with designing and operating scalable Java web applications
– Experience with designing and operating in the Cloud (e.g. AWS) advantageous especially with certification
– Experience with design and development of mobile applications advantageous