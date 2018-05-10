Software Developer

Interested in working with a diverse talented team of Product, Service and Development professionals, then this is the place for you. A successful candidate will need to be technically excellent, a mentor and be able to execute on the direction of the Team Lead
The following skills will be required:
– Technical excellence in software development
– Strong mentorship skills
– A keen interest in game- or GUI-development
– Passionate about software engineering
Any of the following skills will be advantageous:
– Experience with any game development engine or technology (e.g. HTML5, Flash, Unity, Cocos, Unreal Engine, DirectX, etc)
– Experience with game engine design and development
– Experience in functional or functional-reactive programming paradigms