Software Developer

Development
– Continuously develop quality solutions to challenges
– Carefully manage the timelines for project completion
– Measure and test to ensure the usability of the developed solutions
– Deliver quality solutions according to the agreed project timelines
System Support
– Support and maintain the system on a rotation basis
– Ensure that all support queries are logged
– Attend to these system queries in a timely manner
Qualifications & Accreditations
– A 3 year Diploma or Degree with Information Technology being the core subject
– MCSD Certification will be advantageous
Experience & Skills
– A minimum of 2 years experience in C#, ASP.Net, T-SQL, Visual Studio 2005 or newer and SQL Server 2005 or newer
– Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle
– SQL Server Integration Service (SSIS) package would be advantageous
– Working experience in the financial services sector is beneficial
Attributes & Behaviours
– High attention to detail and must use initiative
– Be able to work as part of a team as well as independently
– Result and deadline driven
– Work well under pressure
– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both oral and written, including the ability to communicate with non-technical customers
– Take ownership of problems and co-ordinate to resolution (end-to-end)
– Ability to work autonomously, proactively and collaboratively with various technical teams
– Ability to organize own time, prioritize tasks and manage multiple tasks