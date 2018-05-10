Software Developer (Back-End)

Interested in working with a diverse talented team of Product, Service and Development professionals, then this is the place to be. A successful candidate will need to be technically excellent, a mentor and be able to execute on the direction of the Team Lead
Qualifications:
– Relevant Degree or relevant qualification
Job Requirements:
– Relevant work experience
– The candidate will be working on a wide range of products in the Gaming Industry
– Strong OOP Skills
– Strong grasp of design patterns and modern software design principles
The following experience would be advantageous:
– Understanding of Agile processes for software development
– .Net, C#, Java, C++
– Linux
– HA Systems
– NoSQL technologies
– High transactional systems
– CI
– Unit Testing
– SOA