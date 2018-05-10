Software Development

Key responsibilities:

– Develop new features and maintain the new App.

– Help design and refine UX and maintain existing features.

– Implement mobile marketing, analytics and attributions platforms.

– Apply Android best practice and ensure stability of the app.

– “Own” the app from end to end.

Attributes/Experience required:

– Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.

– Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.

– At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio).

– Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON) using best practice.

– Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles.

– Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, different screen sizes and multiple OS versions.

Nice to have:

– Knowledge and appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.

– Experience using GIT version control.

– Experience with Google (GCM, Firebase).

Qualifications:

– Information Technology or Science Degree.

– Minimum 2 years of experience.

