Software Engineer

What you get to do every day:

– Work inside of a team, following Agile development methodologies

– Contribute to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework

– Follow best software engineering practices.

– Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.

Skills and experience you bring to the role:

– Minimum 3-year IT-related degree or diploma

– 5+ years of solid industry experience with C# and .NET

– Strong technical understanding of .NET framework, Win32 architecture and application design

– Experience in WPF and the MVVM design pattern

– Experience in .NET Core 2.0, EF Core 2.0, ASP.NET MVC with Razor and Angular/Typescript.

– SQL & relational database programming skills

– Experience in HTML, CSS and JavaScript development will be advantageous

– Experience in web back-end technologies (e.g. SOAP, REST) will be advantageous

– Experience in mobile development in Xamarin and/or NativeScript and exposure to Microsoft Azure would be advantageous

– Exposure to the GIT version control system will be advantageous

– Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies will be advantageous

– Strong analytical and logical problem-solving skills

– Must be a South African citizen or hold valid work permit

Some benefits of working with us!

– All staff participate in our group wide scheme such as medical aid and provident fund.

– We offer medical aid through Discovery Health

– We have a provident fund with Old Mutual Investment Group

