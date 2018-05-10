Software Quality Assurance Tester

Your responsibilities will include:
– Reviewing, analyzing and identifying test requirements based on the functional and design specifications to ensure full understanding of individual deliverables.
– Designing regression test plans to ensure that all functional and non-functional requirements are met.
– Performing functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression testing as well as exploratory testing.
– Identifying and automating test cases.
– Troubleshooting with dev ops team to identify, replicate, verify and report defects.
– Working with the dev ops team to facilitate faster deployment with a lower bug rate.
– Testing a range of technologies including android mobile, web, desktop and API’s.
Attributes required:
– Strong analytical and problem solving skills, including the ability to understand and critique requirements.
– Strong interpersonal skills including the ability to promote co-operation between developer, Technical project managers and QA team.
– Flexible and adaptable for changing priorities or circumstances.
Qualifications and Experience:
– Tertiary qualification in IT or equivalent.
– Minimum 2 years of QA experience.
– Basic knowledge of JavaScript, JSON, and SOAP & REST services.
– Experience in testing multiple platforms, including desktop, web and mobile based systems.
– Experience in automated testing tools such Selenium IDE and webdriver using Java framework.
– Experience in regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods.
– Solid SQL skills.
– Experience on writing test documentation such as test plans and test cases depending upon project.
– Experience in using test management tools such as testlink.
– Experience in using bug tracking tools such as Jira.
– Experience in using source control systems like github.