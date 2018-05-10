Systems Engineer
Job description
– Deployment of servers, systems, software and services either by manual process (to be identified for automation) or automated process as a consumer of the output from the automation team.
– Development and improvement of all *NIX-based infrastructure and associated operational processes.
– Development of reporting of the effectiveness of the processes.
– Design/Architect and implement patching process for our data centres.
– Monitoring of global infrastructure and services.
– Provide technical support to major infrastructure projects.
– Discover trends and repeating patterns which can be built as automated processes (via the Automation team).
– Managing change control and deployment processes.
– Server hardening and non-functional setup such as anti-virus, firewalls.
– Provide 2nd/3rd line support to our infrastructure and engineering teams (support requests are managed via a workflow system (JIRA)).
– Management of company Software systems. This includes Encore, InvestorPress, FundPress, WordPress for Finance.
– Mentoring of junior team members.
– Owning the reliable operation of the Infrastructure.
What we Are searching for;
– Excellent knowledge of *NIX-based operating systems in a cloud environment. Ubuntu 14.04 upwards preferred.
– Strong working knowledge of infrastructure automation & configuration management using tools such as Ansible or Puppet.
– Managing large cloud infrastructure using OpenStack and / or AWS.
– Git-based configuration management experience.
– Experience managing web servers like Nginx, Apache or Puma.
– Strong Bash, Ruby or Python scripting experience.
– Good understanding of networking.
– Experience working with network-attached storage technologies.
– Infrastructure monitoring using tools like Nagios and AppDynamics.
– Log aggregation using Logstash, Graylog and ElasticSearch.
– At least 5 years practical Linux administration experience.
– Ability to work on multiple projects in a controlled, organised manner.
Additional advantages:
– Experience working as part of a geographically dispersed team.
– Some Windows Server 2012 R2 experience.
– CMS hosting experience (WordPress preferred).
– IIS 7/8 and / or Orchard experience.
– Talend Data Management.
– Exposure to MySQL, MSSQL or MemSQL.
– Managing workflow using tools such as JIRA.
– Managing collaboration tools such as Confluence.
Education and Qualifications
– Technical degree in IT.
– Relevant professional certifications based on Linux technologies.
Equipment, Software and Platform
– OpenStack and AWS management consoles.
– MemSQL (contact number) R2).
– Active Directory (based on Windows 2012 R2, forest with multiple child domains).
– PowerShell and PowerShell DSC (with a firm understanding of RegEx).
– MS WSUS.
– Microsoft Failover Clustering.
– Hierarchical Active Directory design and implementation.
– DNS (MS, BIND).
– SSH and (S)FTP (using AD Authentication from Linux).
– Git based configuration repositories.
– Icinga/Nagios and AppDynamics monitoring tools (amongst others).
– Logstash log file collection systems.
– SQL Server 2012 (also older versions back to 2005).
– MemSQL 4.1.
– Couchbase and Elastic Search.
– Glassfish – Java.
– IIS 6/7/8 and Orchard.
– Adobe InDesign Server.
– Talend Data Management.
– Miscellaneous remote access and source controls tools.
– A good working knowledge of the hardware issues that support this software is needed.