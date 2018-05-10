Systems Engineer

Job description

– Deployment of servers, systems, software and services either by manual process (to be identified for automation) or automated process as a consumer of the output from the automation team.

– Development and improvement of all *NIX-based infrastructure and associated operational processes.

– Development of reporting of the effectiveness of the processes.

– Design/Architect and implement patching process for our data centres.

– Monitoring of global infrastructure and services.

– Provide technical support to major infrastructure projects.

– Discover trends and repeating patterns which can be built as automated processes (via the Automation team).

– Managing change control and deployment processes.

– Server hardening and non-functional setup such as anti-virus, firewalls.

– Provide 2nd/3rd line support to our infrastructure and engineering teams (support requests are managed via a workflow system (JIRA)).

– Management of company Software systems. This includes Encore, InvestorPress, FundPress, WordPress for Finance.

– Mentoring of junior team members.

– Owning the reliable operation of the Infrastructure.

What we Are searching for;

– Excellent knowledge of *NIX-based operating systems in a cloud environment. Ubuntu 14.04 upwards preferred.

– Strong working knowledge of infrastructure automation & configuration management using tools such as Ansible or Puppet.

– Managing large cloud infrastructure using OpenStack and / or AWS.

– Git-based configuration management experience.

– Experience managing web servers like Nginx, Apache or Puma.

– Strong Bash, Ruby or Python scripting experience.

– Good understanding of networking.

– Experience working with network-attached storage technologies.

– Infrastructure monitoring using tools like Nagios and AppDynamics.

– Log aggregation using Logstash, Graylog and ElasticSearch.

– At least 5 years practical Linux administration experience.

– Ability to work on multiple projects in a controlled, organised manner.

Additional advantages:

– Experience working as part of a geographically dispersed team.

– Some Windows Server 2012 R2 experience.

– CMS hosting experience (WordPress preferred).

– IIS 7/8 and / or Orchard experience.

– Talend Data Management.

– Exposure to MySQL, MSSQL or MemSQL.

– Managing workflow using tools such as JIRA.

– Managing collaboration tools such as Confluence.

Education and Qualifications

– Technical degree in IT.

– Relevant professional certifications based on Linux technologies.

Equipment, Software and Platform

– OpenStack and AWS management consoles.

– MemSQL (contact number) R2).

– Active Directory (based on Windows 2012 R2, forest with multiple child domains).

– PowerShell and PowerShell DSC (with a firm understanding of RegEx).

– MS WSUS.

– Microsoft Failover Clustering.

– Hierarchical Active Directory design and implementation.

– DNS (MS, BIND).

– SSH and (S)FTP (using AD Authentication from Linux).

– Git based configuration repositories.

– Icinga/Nagios and AppDynamics monitoring tools (amongst others).

– Logstash log file collection systems.

– SQL Server 2012 (also older versions back to 2005).

– MemSQL 4.1.

– Couchbase and Elastic Search.

– Glassfish – Java.

– IIS 6/7/8 and Orchard.

– Adobe InDesign Server.

– Talend Data Management.

– Miscellaneous remote access and source controls tools.

– A good working knowledge of the hardware issues that support this software is needed.

