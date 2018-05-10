Web Developer

Duties will include, but not limited to :
– Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required
– Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites
– Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components
– Research and develop new technologies
– Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues.
– Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
– Proposing website solutions as required
– Part take in code reviews
– Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands
Essential Requirements:
– A minimum of 3 years relevant experience
– Relevant degree/ diploma
– Experience in working with agile Teams and successfully delivering agile based software project
– HTML
– CSS
– Responsive Design Principles
– JavaScript
– XML/JSON
Advantageous Requirements:
– ASP.NET,MVC and C#
– JavaScript Frameworks, preferably Angular.JS / Angular 5
– Frontend Frameworks
– HTML5
– CSS3
– Sass/Less
– JQuery/Typescript
– Visual Studio
– TFS / Git
– MongoDB
Job Competencies:
– Must be multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages
– Be able to work alongside Backend Development team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications
– Development experience in Microsoft technologies
– Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment.
Personal Competencies:
– Must be able to work in a deadline driven environment combined with a high level of attention to detail
– A team player with good interpersonal skills.
– Ability to communicate effectively with a diverse group of colleagues
– Flexibility in a rapidly changing environment- Ability to multi-task
– Trouble shooting and problem solving skills
– Ability to teach and relay ideas and focused on knowledge sharing
– Solution and results orientated