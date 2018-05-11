Big Data Developer (Java background)

Responsibilities:

– Development and deployment of data applications

– Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries

– Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack

– Automation of application back-end workflows

– Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework

– Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications

Requirements:

– Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies

– Strong problem solving skills

– Strong programming skills

– Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent

– Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)

– Preferred: Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)

– Preferred: Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, ZooKeeper,

– MongoDB, CouchbaseDB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools

Please submit your CV directly to Nicole @ REDi Recruitment ((email address)) with the position applied for in the subject line.

Learn more/Apply for this position