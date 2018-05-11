DevOps Engineer – Intermediate (0703)

Stellenbosch

Our client have a focus on a mixture of technology – Java, PHP, C++, Ruby, Go, TypeScript and are advent users of Open Source technologies and projects such as JQuery, Spring, Hibernate.

They have an extremely healthy working environment and an interactive family feel.

The company are growing rapidly and expanding its solutions and business to include a device independent web based offering to its core South African clients, as well as leveraging its market leading experience with new international clients.

Seeking the below duties, may vary depending on the scope:

Duties

Scripting skills (preferably Ruby / JAVA / PHP)

Strong understanding of both Windows and Linux

Solid understanding of SCM systems

Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting skills

Strong understanding of web protocols and APIs (HTML, XML, HTTP, HTTPS)

A good understanding of DevOps (Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, Automation, Lean Processes)

Working knowledge of networking (TCP/IP)

Working knowledge of change control and release management principles

Good interpersonal skills

Excellent communication (written and spoken)

Excellent co-ordination and collaboration ability

Skills and Experience:

