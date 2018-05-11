Intermediate – Senior C#.Net Developer
May 11, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A fast-growing IT consulting company seeks an Intermediate-Senior C# ASP.Net Developer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Engineering, at least 5 years of formal software development experience and solid experience with C# and ASP.Net. Financial industry and Azure services will be hugely beneficial.
DUTIES:
- The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
- This is a small company and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development.
- The candidate must however be strong on the web client development side.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Engineering.
Experience/Skills –
- At least 5 years Software Development experience.
- Excellent knowledge of the following Technologies:
- JavaScript including Frameworks & Libraries, etc.
- CSS
- C#
- ASP.Net
- SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
- Object Orientated Design & Coding
- Experienced using Source Control
- Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.
Advantageous –
- Financial industry background.
- Azure Services.
ATTRIBUTES:
