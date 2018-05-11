Security Engineer

Our client in the ICT field who is a services and solutions provider in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Security Engineer to join their team on a permanent basis.

This opportunity is defnitely not one to miss as our client is one of the best to work for in the field.

Responsibilities:

– They will require from you to be responsible for the recording, reporting, escalation monitoring etc of the McAffee, Checkpoint, Fortinet and Cisco environment across a global deployed infrastructure base.

– Your role would require from you to be operational proactive and to ensure that incidents are prevented and current incidents are resolved.

– You will be required to manage, diagnose and escalate to the vendor, or Senior Security Team members.

– You will responsible for adding visibility and improving the current monitoring systems and share and grow the proactive requirements of the role

– Troubleshoot and make recommendations on the security of the systems

– Assist with security stand-by on a rotational basis

– In short, we need you to work passionately to analyse, design, install, and problem solve our client’s hardware and software.

Requirements:

– 4 – 5 years experience as a Senior Engineer

– A Degree/Diploma in Information Technology

– CCNA & CCNP

– CCNA Security, Security +

– Experience with Checkpoint, Cisco FortiGate’s, WAFs

– CCNP Security Essential

– Networking experience essential

– Ethical Hacking advantageous

– Own vehicle and drivers licence essential

– Good English language skills

If you are a qualifying candidate for this position, kindly email me the following documents and information to (email address)

– Updated Word Document CV

– Matric Certificate

– Any other Qualifications

– ID Document

– Latest Payslip

– Current Salary

– Expected Salary

– Notice Period

Learn more/Apply for this position