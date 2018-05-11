ENVIRONMENT: A reputable investment firm seeks the expertise of a Senior Front End Developer to help build their next generation of cutting-edge and forward-thinking applications. You will be expected to apply best practices in the areas of DevOps, Architecture, Solution Design, Scaling and Testing. MUST-HAVEs include a Degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Information Science or related field & knowledge of Object Orientated Design, Data Structures and Algorithms. Your toolset should include 5+ years of the following: Frontend -React, Redux, Webpack, Sagas, ES6, HTML5, CSS3; Backend – Express, Node 8; Git – Linux, Docker; Active Development Practices Restful API’s, Micro-service architecture, etc. DUTIES: Analyse and design new features.

Write elegant robust code.

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.

Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components.

Write build automation scripts.

Mentor junior developers.

Deliver features timeously. REQUIREMENTS: MUST-HAVES – Degree in Computer Science / Computer Engineering / Information Science or related technical discipline.

Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in Object Oriented Design, Data Structures and Algorithms are a necessity. Skills – 5+ Years’ experience building products using some of the following tools: